Letter: The rest of story about Jamestown Hospital

Every person employed at the state hospital is needed. My proposal is that we do more in mental health and substance use services, not less.

The Jamestown jobs and facilities can all be used for treatment of prisoners. Without treatment they go back to prison at near $40,000 a year expense.

All communities need behavioral health beds at their private hospital, community treatment services, and housing for persons who need supervision. Otherwise they recycle through our institutions at dramatic expense. Scientific evidence shows that persons treated in their home community get well faster and stay well longer. Fargo, with the ability to provide an abundance of services, should not send one person to the state hospital other than for forensic purposes.

Right now too many legislators harbor an assumption that we are doing what we need to do because we have a state hospital. Our suicide rate and binge drinking is higher than the rest of the country! Having a state hospital should not be an excuse for not addressing this.

We need the same kind of community care for persons who suffer from mental conditions as for persons who suffer from other illnesses like diabetes, cancer or heart disease. It is the right thing to do.

Sen. Mathern, D-Fargo, represents District 11 in the N.D. Senate.