Letter: The really 'crooked' is Donald Trump

because of this first time investigation and found nothing. Now they are looking for

something else. Donald Trump calls her "crooked Hillary".

What about "crooked Donald Trump" who says he will but has not turned over his tax

returns. What has he to hide? Where is the effort to expose his taxes? Maybe he

is crooked Donald. After all he built a GRAND hotel in Washington DC but did not

pay income tax for 18 years. Where does all his money come from? From avoiding

taxes because of loop holes where by he can afford lawyers to figure out how he can take

advantage of this fact? What about all of us ordinary citizens who hardly make any

money but pay income taxes every year? Are we the only ones who monetarily support

our country?

Maybe if he gets elected, we will find out how honest he is.

Strache lives in Frazee, Minn.