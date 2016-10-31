Letter: The really 'crooked' is Donald Trump
Now wikileaks has just found e-mails again that they turned over to the FBI regarding
Hillary Clinton. The FBI after months of looking for something serious that happened
because of this first time investigation and found nothing. Now they are looking for
something else. Donald Trump calls her "crooked Hillary".
What about "crooked Donald Trump" who says he will but has not turned over his tax
returns. What has he to hide? Where is the effort to expose his taxes? Maybe he
is crooked Donald. After all he built a GRAND hotel in Washington DC but did not
pay income tax for 18 years. Where does all his money come from? From avoiding
taxes because of loop holes where by he can afford lawyers to figure out how he can take
advantage of this fact? What about all of us ordinary citizens who hardly make any
money but pay income taxes every year? Are we the only ones who monetarily support
our country?
Maybe if he gets elected, we will find out how honest he is.
Strache lives in Frazee, Minn.