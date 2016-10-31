Search
    Letter: The really 'crooked' is Donald Trump

    By Carol Strache Today at 2:50 p.m.

    Now wikileaks has just found e-mails again that they turned over to the FBI regarding

    Hillary Clinton. The FBI after months of looking for something serious that happened

    because of this first time investigation and found nothing. Now they are looking for

    something else. Donald Trump calls her "crooked Hillary".

    What about "crooked Donald Trump" who says he will but has not turned over his tax

    returns. What has he to hide? Where is the effort to expose his taxes? Maybe he

    is crooked Donald. After all he built a GRAND hotel in Washington DC but did not

    pay income tax for 18 years. Where does all his money come from? From avoiding

    taxes because of loop holes where by he can afford lawyers to figure out how he can take

    advantage of this fact? What about all of us ordinary citizens who hardly make any

    money but pay income taxes every year? Are we the only ones who monetarily support

    our country?

    Maybe if he gets elected, we will find out how honest he is.

    Strache lives in Frazee, Minn.

