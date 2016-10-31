Letter: Diversion is not the only issue in Minnesota
It is apparent that the endorsements from The Forum, specifically on the Minnesota side of the river, are driven by a candidate's perceived history of diversion support. Please do some research on Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley, and Rep. Ben Lien, DFL-Moorhead, as well as the candidates running against them before you endorse said candidates.
If you are only going to endorse based on diversion support or nonsupport, you might also take the time to find out what is important to Minnesota citizens besides the diversion. Without downplaying it's import, there are many other things to consider.
Do your readers a service, and delve deeper into the issues that are important to those of us that live in Minnesota.
Baker lives in Moorhead.