Letter: Salonen's lecture on morality is flawed

I feel a call to respond to Salonen. Following a multi-paragraph lecture on morality, she makes at least two broad assertions:

1) She claims both presidential candidates are "the most immoral in our nation's history" because we "haven't formed our consciences well." I personally know several people with well-formed consciences. Also, I think Hillary Clinton is a Christian, a Methodist and has faithfully worked to better our society. I doubt if either Salonen or I are qualified to judge and condemn Donald Trump or Secretary Clinton to be the ultimate immoral candidate in American history.

2) She lists vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence's statement on the sanctity of life as a strong moral statement and speaks as one who understands and appreciates this as a biblical truth. I will never understand why it is moral to try to protect what is in the womb and to care so little for the woman who has the womb and is dealing with difficult decisions.

Years ago, Supreme Court justices did care about women when they labored in writing their findings to the case that came to be known as Roe vs. Wade. They used a gestation calendar of trimesters to balance the rights of women with the duty of the state to protect the life of the woman and child, but they are given little credit for their excellent work.

Open dialogue on issues that concern us is a good thing. But if one party decides they have all the right and moral answers, the conversation stops and the anger escalates. Salonen seems confident she has all the right answers and that God agrees with her. This attitude in Congress obstructs the ability to compromise on taxes, health care or almost every issue. I think that is truly immoral.

