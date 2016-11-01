Letter: Republicans have made a mess of North Dakota

But I'm a North Dakota boy, so let's take a look at our state. In 2006, the "Bakken Oil Boom" began. Throughout this boom, Republicans have controlled the governor's office, the majority in Senate and House,

Attorney General, Secretary of State, Tax Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Public Service Commission, and the very influential Industrial Commission. Because Democrats didn't have

enough voter support, there is no state ethics commission, western North Dakota didn't get nearly the support needed for infrastructure, over a third of our natural gas was wasted to flaring, taxes towards oil companies were low and cut lower, the crime and drug use rates have grown, North Dakotans land wasn't reasonably protected, and candidates running for office can still keep campaign contributions.

When the going got tough in Minnesota, a majority of the money was invested back into its citizens. When the going got tough in North Dakota, the Republicans invested in the oil companies. Look where that got us.

This election I ask that you don't blindly follow your leaders because you (R)ecognize their name. Invest some time towards giving the Dem-NPL candidates a serious look--starting at the top of our ticket. There is a major problem with having a supermajority running this state and it should be easy for all to see why.

Solberg lives in Wild Rice, N.D.