Letter: Chase Iron Eyes highly qualified for U.S. House

Iron Eyes is graduate of the University of North Dakota and of the University of Colorado Law School. He is a Bush Foundation Fellow and he has been a tribal judge. His wife graduated from

Stanford School of Medicine and is a physician with the Indian Health Services at Fort Yates. They have three children.

Yes, his campaign has been run on a shoestring. But he does not have "Big Oil" and other outside interests in his back pocket. His vision for North Dakota is similar to the late governor Art Link's "When the Landscape is Quiet Again" philosophy, in which development is good, but the air, land, and water must be protected for our children and grandchildren.

Interviewed for a recent Forum article titled "Cramer will continue to support Trump," (Friday Oct 14th - C4), Iron Eyes feels that Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., should withdraw his support for Trump to save face with the women of North Dakota. After reading this article, I think Cramer is ignoring this issue because he is interested in a cabinet position should Trump become president. This is an insult to the women of North Dakota.

In the same article Cramer asked whether Iron Eyes still supported Hillary Clinton. Iron Eyes replied " I'm not defending Hillary. I'm not trying to hold on to anyone's coattails. I'm a leader in the tradition of North Dakota's leaders, who stand on their own."

This is the type of person, I would like to see representing us in Washington. I urge you to vote for Chase Iron Eyes.

Utke lives in Enderlin, N.D.