Letter:Peterson understands what goes on in farming

Planting and harvesting is a tough time for farmers. We face long days, stressful nights, no sleep, working with hazardous materials and being short on labor. Marijo understands this. She knows that the men and women who work in the farming industry are hardworking and deserve to be proud of their work. She also knows that our family farms deserve a helping hand from their elected representatives in Bismarck.

Working in the agronomy industry teaches you that farming is a constant struggle between the big farmers and the little guys. Corporate farms always seem to get preferential treatment. The big guys get their orders in full, get the best rental equipment, and get the first place in line. Small family farms are constantly stuck on the waiting list and pushed around. Our state government can't and shouldn't be run that way.

The small guys are squeaking by right now, meanwhile Marijo's opponents are talking with the N.D. Petroleum Association to learn "all sides" of the issues. Are corporate farms going to teach them "all sides" of the issues if we send them to Bismarck? We need someone above corporate influence, and I know we can count on Marijo to do that.

As a former agriculture worker, current guardsman of 14 years and veteran, I'm voting for Marijo because she's a hardworking, dedicated individual who reflects and listens to my views and the views of my community. I'm impressed by her knowledge, experience, and by her charismatic nature. She has the tools to reach across the aisle and fight for all North Dakotans in District 22.

Wagner lives in West Fargo.