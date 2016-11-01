Letter: Trump not perfect, but Hillary is corrupt

Keeping my opinion of "Donald Trump the man" out of this, just because he may or may not have paid taxes in recent years does not mean he is a criminal. He was smart enough to find the flaws in the system and was able to profit from it. This is not insider information, if you do your homework you can take advantage of the same breaks that he does. While you may hate him as a person, it is a person that has found the flaws in the system that would be able to fix it.

Now if you want to take a minute to look at the real news story about the FBI re-opening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, the scope of that is far worse than Trump's tax returns. Trump's taxes do not put the

security of the country at risk. She set up a private email server to be able to filter emails to hide her activity while being Secretary of State. That is one of the biggest breaches of national security this country has ever seen.

Hillary is the definition of corrupt, and voting for her without doing your due-diligence on the FBI probe is ridiculous. If she wins the election, and is convicted, it would be unprecedented in American history. The last time something even remotely close to this happening would be President Nixon with Watergate, whom, if not for a pardon from President Ford, could have spent the rest of his days in prison. Hillary could share that fate if the FBI determines that as part of this new investigation.

While Trump might be the model citizen that a president should be, Hillary is not the answer. In fact, she is contributing to the problem that is American politics.

Walker lives in West Fargo.