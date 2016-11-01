Letter: Sen. Lee right about ND Measure 4

She talks about how the new taxes would be directed to groups made up of volunteers with no structure for these administering funds. She went on to describe how few times a year these groups meet and the kinds of people who are appointed to these groups. To quote Sen. Lee, "All have a vested interest in where the money should be used." That is a very telling description of, it appears to me, problems waiting to happen.

I have always respected and admired public servants who serve in the House and Senate of our state. I'm sure it is not an easy job. So when I read Sen. Lee's article it solidified how I feel about Measure 4. It's too vague. I'm not satisfied that the spending plan is properly outlined or detailed enough.

As she says in her article "Handing a blank check to totally unaccountable boards is poor public policy."

I urge my fellow North Dakotans to vote No on Measure 4

Lacher lives in Fargo.