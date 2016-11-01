Letter: Supporters of Measure 4 misleading North Dakotans

Measure 4 contains nine pages of print that only detail four sentences as to how and where this money will be spent. Measure 4 will put my business and many other small businesses in North Dakota out of commission, leaving many unemployed.

Supporters of Measure 4 are using our youth and veterans to gain empathy and shock appeal. The petitioners of Measure 4 are also misleading the citizens of North Dakota as to who gets the benefits of this tax and how the money will be spent. Their slogan goes something like "raise taxes on tobacco products to keep our youth from smoking." If their claim is true, then why is the not there any language in the petition that talks about these funds going towards funding anti-tobacco programs.

North Dakota already is No.1 in the nation in dedicating money for tobacco prevention programs. They have a $55 million surplus, so why the new tax? This money is a blank check for North Dakota and no one will know where the money is going until after we vote. Please vote "no" on Measure 4.

Endres, Fargo, is owner of Sports Vape.