Letter: Eken brings respect, honor to Minn. politics

My father and Sen. Kent Eken's, DFL-Twin Valley, father served together in the Minnesota State Legislature in the 1970s. One caucused with the GOP and the other the DFL. However, they shared a mutual respect for each other, the generational farms they lived on, and the people of the area they were elected to serve. As life-long community members, their first concern was to always listen to the citizens of Western Minnesota and do their very best to represent them in St. Paul.

I am supporting Sen. Eken's bid for re-election in District 4 because I believe he is cut out of the same mold as our fathers. While I do not agree with Eken on every issue, I trust him, I value his experience, and I believe he is the most effective and knowledgeable person to represent our interests at the state capitol.

Sen. Eken knows our way of life. He is always available to hear our concerns and he is respected in the community where he has lived his whole life. This respect carries over to both sides of the political aisle in St. Paul.

Although my father was a lifelong Republican, it is my firm belief if he were alive today he would join me in voting for Sen. Eken in the upcoming election. Let's return mutual respect, honor, and decorum to the political process. Vote Kent Eken for state Senate.

