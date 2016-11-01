Letter: Forum columnist right about Measure 4

The owner of the former Stop in Go gas convenience stores told me because of the low tax rate in North Dakota he made as much on cigarette sales in his South University store than he did in 10 stores across the border. I told him, if you make your money by causing painful suffering and early deaths, then you should consider a better way to make a living.

If they don't get us when we are children they will only get 1 percent of us. If it costs more, more kids will need to wait until they are a little older to decide to smoke...you know when they have more common sense.

Don't buy into the false advertising by the cigarette companies. Vote "yes" on Measure 4. It's about our kids.

Fisher lives in Fargo.