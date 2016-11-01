Letter: Forum columnist right about Measure 4
Forum Editorial Page Editor Jack Zaleski said in his Sunday, Oct. 30 column that every state that has increased cigarette taxes has seen a dramatic drop in teen smoking. Did you know that if a person does not smoke by the time they are 18 they only have a one percent chance of smoking in their life? Well what is the cigarette tax on a pack now? North Dakota is 44 cents. South Dakota is at $1.43, Montana is a $1.70 and Minnesota is $2.90.
The owner of the former Stop in Go gas convenience stores told me because of the low tax rate in North Dakota he made as much on cigarette sales in his South University store than he did in 10 stores across the border. I told him, if you make your money by causing painful suffering and early deaths, then you should consider a better way to make a living.
If they don't get us when we are children they will only get 1 percent of us. If it costs more, more kids will need to wait until they are a little older to decide to smoke...you know when they have more common sense.
Don't buy into the false advertising by the cigarette companies. Vote "yes" on Measure 4. It's about our kids.
Fisher lives in Fargo.