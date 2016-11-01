Letter: Don't listen to Big Tobacco's lies

North Dakotans can stand up to Big Tobacco this November with a "yes" vote on Measure 4, which will increase the tax on cigarettes by $1.76 per pack with a 28 percent increase on other tobacco products. Measure 4 will save lives, protect our kids and generate approximately $73 million annually in new revenue for life-saving health programs for North Dakota veterans and North Dakotans with chronic disease, mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Don't listen to Big Tobacco's lies.

The tobacco industry uses deceptive advertising because they know that tobacco tax increases will save lives and prevent kids from smoking-and hurt their profits. Put the health of North Dakotans first. Vote "yes" on Measure 4.

Knuth lives in Wilton, N.D.