Letter: Sen. George Sinner has earned re-election

those special people who hands out his cellphone number asking his constituents to call

him if they need help and he communicates well.

Sinner has championed tax relief for seniors and renters, of which I am both. He

has worked to provide relief for families with young children, from the sky high day care

and early child education costs. George's aim is to help people.

When his opponent was running around town, and also the state, taking advantage of

every possible tax incentive, George was living and working in District 46 helping his

friends and neighbors and helping businesses here in our own community.

George worked to save the FM Diversion Funding in the North Dakota Senate from the

Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo, led coup in the House during the 2013 session but Sinner's opponent, Jim Roers, negotiated his own multi-million dollar personal profit from a Fargo flood buyout and

had very little communication with the occupants of that large apartment complex.

Friends in District 46, there's a clear choice for you to make on Nov. 8. George Sinner is one of those rare public servants who put his constituents first, before nearly everything else in his life. If you ever have a chance to visit with George, you will immediately know you've met someone special, someone you will be proud to vote for knowing he will represent you. Sen. George Sinner has earned re-election.

Sen. Nelson, D-Fargo, represents District 21 in the N.D. Senate.