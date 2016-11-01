Letter: Honesty, character still alive in Fargo

When I got home and emptied my pockets, I was missing a money clip with $200 of cash. As I traced my steps the next day, one of my calls was to Davies to see if it may have shown up. I got a call from the office at Davies to let me know that a student had turned the money in. When I went to pick it up, I had a chance to meet the young lady, who is a freshman, who found it in the parking lot, took it home to dry off the money and brought it to school. I was more grateful that Spencer told me that "it never crossed her mind to keep it" than I was to get the money back.

What a pleasure it was to meet a young lady that knew what the honest thing to do was. What a credit and example she is to her generation. It is my hope that there are many more young adults just like her. Thank you for being who you are, Spencer.

Schmitz lives in Fargo.