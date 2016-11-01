Letter: The Minnesota DFL is desparate

Look, the DFL and my opponent can't hide the fact they failed to pass a bonding bill, failed on diversion, failed on tax breaks and failed on healthcare for western Minnesotans. It is time to stop the support of special interests and put career politics behind us. Let's fix healthcare, let's institute term limits (I will lead by example), invest in infrastructure and educate our children.

We will a bright 21st century in front of us, let's elect leaders who put the people and their pocketbooks before party and self!

Leiman, Ada, Minn., is Republican candidate for state senator from District 4.