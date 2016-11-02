Letters: Heartfelt thank you for Jail Chaplains fundraiser

Jail Chaplains ministry was started 37 years ago by Pastor Curt Frankhauser. He volunteered to make death notifications with Cass County Deputies along with ministering to the incarcerated in the Cass County Jail. Since then, the ministry has grown to include Bible studies, life skills education, parenting programs, anger management, knitting and Celebrate Recovery. Chaplain Mike Sonju and a team of thirty volunteers help inmates find their way back to productive lives in our community.

Captain Andrew Frobig, Cass County Jail administrator, told the audience that night about the powerful impact the Jail Chaplains has on people as they try to rebuild their lives. The sheriff and his team are committed to giving people the opportunity to grow as they serve out their sentences so they can reemerge into our society healthier physically, mentally and spiritually.

And to prove this point, several returning citizens took to the stage to tell us how Jail Chaplains led them to change their lives. They committed themselves to the love of Christ through the influence of the faith based programs delivered in the jail, and they are powerful examples of the saving

grace of Jesus.

Jail Chaplains has an annual budget of $230,000 to provide the services that have become so important to our community. I want to thank the more than sixty-five individuals, churches and businesses who partnered with us to sponsor the Dessert Social and Fundraiser. This special evening has become an annual event of celebration and an opportunity to connect with friends from law enforcement, wonderful donors, volunteers and guests interested to learn more about the ministry.

Former North Dakota first lady, Schafer, Fargo, is board chairwoman, Jail Chaplains.