Letter: Russia's Putin is Trump's albatross

Then show you proof how the Moon is a lie perpetrated by West to humiliate czars. It's just a glowing balloon in the sky. Needs replaced monthly at great expense.

Then show you journalists' graveyard and "voting booths" with wires not connected to anything. You like that great idea, huh.

Finally, when your sniffles turn out to be serious medical problem, Putin enroll you in Ultra Soviet Communist Medical Plan A, which is fly to America for treatment.

Ha ha ha ha ha!

Just like the revelation of offshore bank accounts turned out to be the albatross that dragged Mitt Romney down, Putin will be yours.

Washington lives in Fargo.