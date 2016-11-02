Letter: Measure 4 essential for North Dakota's health

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature debated a cigarette tax increase roughly the same size as the one proposed in North Dakota - $1.60 per pack. As is in your state, the proposal created a lot of conversation. But research shows that raising the price of tobacco is one of the most powerful ways to prevent kids from smoking. And lawmakers agreed with a majority of our citizens, that this projected effect was too important not to act.

And they were right: After tobacco prices went up, the smoking rates for adults and kids went down.

· Smoking by high-school students declined by 7.5 percentage points — the steepest decline in youth smoking ever seen in the state.

· Adult smoking dropped from 16.1 percent to 14.4 percent — another record low.

· People who quit smoking the year after the increase thanked the price spike for their success. 62.8 percent of those who quit said high prices had motivated them to make quit attempts, and 62.7 percent said the price helped keep them smoke-free after quitting.

The same thing can happen in North Dakota if Measure 4 passes.

It should come as no surprise that the tobacco industry is against this measure. They know what we know; that fewer people smoking will mean less profit for them. The future of their business relies on finding replacements smokers — young people who to be addicted to their products. So their national interests are descending on North Dakota, as they did in Minnesota, to fight this measure, and keep more people smoking.

In our state, raising the price improved health for kids and for adults. Tens of thousands of lives and more than a billion dollars in health care costs are expected to be saved because of the increase. Put that way, the choice is simple.

We urge you to choose the health your kids over tobacco industry profits. We urge all North Dakotans to vote yes on Measure 4.

Moilanen is director of Public Affairs, ClearWay Minnesota. Waldock is vice president, Community Health and Health Equity, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. They co-chaired Raise It for Health, a coalition of Minnesota health organizations and nonprofits that supported a tobacco tax increase in 2013.