Letter: Port's partisan hit piece factually inaccurate

Port's article was titled "Democrats in Fargo's District 11 Successfully Protect Citizens From Democracy" and was in regard to the announcement of our district's appointment of Gretchen Dobervich to replace

Rep. Kris Wallman, D-Fargo, who had resigned. The implication of his headline is that District 11's appointment was somehow undemocratic. In reality we followed North Dakota Century Code Section 16.1-13-10 which gives the district committee of the vacating member's party 21 days to appoint a

replacement. This is the same state Century Code that was used when David Rust replaced John Andrist in 2014 and Vonnie Pietsch replaced Bill Pietsch in 2002.

Wallman did not violate any residency laws as Port also implied in his article. The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled "A person may have two or more physical residences, as distinguished from that person's

legal residence that is the person's domicile" (Dietz v. City of Medora, 333 N.W.2d 702 (1983)). Wallman's house sale did not finalize until mid-October, a full week after she had notified Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, chairman of the Legislative Council, of her resignation. In fact, Wallman at the time was frequently traveling between California and North Dakota but did not physically leave her Fargo residence until her house sale had closed.

If Port were truly interested in finding out the facts of Wallman's resignation and the appointment of her replacement he could've contacted me - my contact information is easily accessible on the Democratic-NPL party website. However it's obvious that all Port was interested in was writing another partisan hit piece.

The Forum should seriously consider having some sort of standards for their contributors, opinion or otherwise, especially when one implies citizens are violating democratic principles or state law. Forum readers deserve that, they deserve the truth.

Axness, Fargo, is chairman, District 11 Democratic- NPL Party.