Letter: Democrats' attacks untrue, misleading

During my time in the Legislature I have been a staunch fighter to keep taxes low for North Dakota families. I have successfully pushed for property tax relief. I am proud that I was able to help pass an historic $1 billion property tax reduction package for North Dakota last session.

Additionally, I have sponsored numerous bills aimed at keeping property taxes low and I will continue to champion low taxes for families and small businesses in 2017.

My opponents want you to believe I voted to give a tax break to oil companies. Their accusations fly in the face of the truth and reality. I voted for a bill that stopped the oil tax from being cut from 11.5 percent to just 5 percent by a low price trigger put in place in the 1980s. My vote helped North Dakota keep over $360 million dollars per year in oil taxes that would have otherwise been lost and not helping seniors and working families.

I have the residents of District 46 squarely on my mind in every decision I make in the Legislature. I will continue to fight for Legislation that encourages innovation and expansion. I suggest the Democrat party stick to the truth instead of their blatant attempt to mislead and confuse voters.

Representative Jim Kasper, District 46

Rep. Kasper, R-Fargo, represents District 46 in the N.D. House of Representatives.