Letter: Democrats' attacks untrue, misleading
In a recent letter to The Forum (Leo Wilking Oct. 25), Democrats doubled down on their fast and loose use of the facts to get elected. Mailers filled with misleading and flat out false statements have been flooding the mailboxes of south Fargo's District 46, the district I proudly represent.
During my time in the Legislature I have been a staunch fighter to keep taxes low for North Dakota families. I have successfully pushed for property tax relief. I am proud that I was able to help pass an historic $1 billion property tax reduction package for North Dakota last session.
Additionally, I have sponsored numerous bills aimed at keeping property taxes low and I will continue to champion low taxes for families and small businesses in 2017.
My opponents want you to believe I voted to give a tax break to oil companies. Their accusations fly in the face of the truth and reality. I voted for a bill that stopped the oil tax from being cut from 11.5 percent to just 5 percent by a low price trigger put in place in the 1980s. My vote helped North Dakota keep over $360 million dollars per year in oil taxes that would have otherwise been lost and not helping seniors and working families.
I have the residents of District 46 squarely on my mind in every decision I make in the Legislature. I will continue to fight for Legislation that encourages innovation and expansion. I suggest the Democrat party stick to the truth instead of their blatant attempt to mislead and confuse voters.
Representative Jim Kasper, District 46
