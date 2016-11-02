Letter: Jim Steen rises above for 1st Ward

redevelopment group has met with our house and senate members to push renaissance zone legislation for Minnesota communities. He serves on Moorhead's charter commission. He has been part of the committee that is working on Moorhead's public perception. He understands how important a smooth transition is with the Oakport neighborhood.

He regularly attends Moorhead Business Association meetings and is not afraid to take them to task

if he feels he needs to. He has endorsements from the FM Homebuilders Association and the support of many business leaders in the community.

Jim has well established relationships with members of the council and the city staff that will enable him to hit the ground running when elected. He knows what's going on inside Moorhead and knows how to make it better - no training required.

At a recent forum of 1st Ward candidates Jim showed that he is the only candidate that fully understands border cities legislation and what it does for us. When Jim is elected, I am certain he will give 100 percent to

the job. He is the only one with a long record of commitment to Moorhead. He takes economic development and customer service seriously.

Let's elect someone that will do more than fill the chair, someone wanting to help Moorhead grow, who has the wherewithal to get things done. Vote for Steen for 1st Ward on Nov. 8. He is the obvious choice.

Kovash lives in Moorhead.