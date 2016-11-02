Letter: Thanks to The Forum for Measure 4 information
It used to make me wonder how tobacco companies can prosper while continuing to kill their customers. My sister was one of them who succumbed to lung cancer one month after her 50th birthday.
Their current behavior toward ballot Measure 4 gives me a hint. I am truly thankful to The Forum for highlighting last Sunday (Oct. 30 column by Editorial Page Editor Jack Zaleski) the hypocrisy and greed they display by coming to North Dakota and trying to defeat our voter initiated Measure 4.
Oppegard lives in Valley City, N.D.