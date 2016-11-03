Letter: What about double-walled oil pipelines?
A hypothetical question:
If the state of North Dakota and the Dakota Access Pipeline were planning to go under the Red River, one mile south of the Fargo water treatment plant, would the people of Fargo be OK with that?
Oil tanker ships now have double wall hulls for a good reason. Why can't oil pipelines have double or triple wall pipes where they cross a body of water? Sensors inside the outer walls could detect leaks in the main pipe. Would it be too expensive for the cash strapped oil companies?
Will it take an environmental disaster to make it happen? Probably.
McDonough lives in Moorhead.