Letter: Rep. Boschee has an excellent record

But more importantly he listens to his constituents. As a mother of two daughters I have a well-founded concern about Internet predators. When talking with law enforcement about a certain incident I realized there are huge gaps between technology and the laws on the books. I contacted all my representatives in District 44. All three replied and told me they would look into it. Josh was the only one who actually put some leg work into it.

He met with me then we met with law enforcement looking for guidance. He is actually trying to help me get a law passed that will make the internet safer not just for our children but for everyone. I only received lip service from the other two lawmakers.

Josh Boschee has earned my trust and should be reelected so he can continue his work.

Nicoloff lives in Fargo.