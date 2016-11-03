Letter: Why no serious attention to the obvious situations?

Just a few miles to the north of where I grew up was the small community of Whiteclay, Neb. Most readers, even in this nearby area, have not likely heard of Whiteclay. Whiteclay is a community that borders the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, home to a beautiful culture, talented people, the poorest counties in the country (95 percent poverty rate), and in Whiteclay Proper, the highest alcohol sales per capita in the country (11,000 cans of beer per day), and the highest unemployment rate (80-90 percent) in the country. What does this result in... an annihilation of a beautiful people (95 percent living in poverty).

My point with this is not to give a history, geographical, or cultural lesson and absolutely not a political perspective or even a stance on Dakota Access Pipeline, but rather pose the question that has been burning in my heart since the DAPL contentions have begun. Why can we not show the same passion and drive for

the real-time phenomena that go un-talked about, un-protested, and unsolved like the reality of Pine Ridge / Whiteclay that is being invested into the DAPL?

Hilliker lives in Barnesville, Minn.