Letter: District 46 campaign takes unnecessary ugly turn

First, labeling me a "career politician" is not true; my only career has been working with small businesses and farmers for the past 37 years. The voters and the public know that the only elected office I have ever held is the one term I am now serving in the state Senate. Second, regarding the allegations about my legislative record, I voted for every one of the bills passed on the last day of the 2013 session prior to leaving to be with a dying relative.

This campaign needs to focus on our future. Nearly every District 46 resident expressed concern for Fargo's need to complete our flood protection and save millions in flood insurance costs. After spending billions on infrastructure costs in our western communities, our state's focus must now be on the economic center of Fargo and eliminate this threat of devastation to our community.

Voters have expressed concern about the increasing crime in our community that our law enforcement leaders tell us is driven by a serious drug problem. Public meetings have exposed our community's need for treatment. I have personally been affected by this problem with the loss of a dear friend and am committed to find solutions with public and private partnerships to increase both professionals and needed facilities.

Addressing the mental health needs of our state and community is paramount as is assisting families dealing with autism spectrum disorder. With North Dakota as one of only a handful of states that doesn't mandate insurance coverage for these families, I am committed to make certain that proper coverage is both available and affordable.

With childcare costs bordering on being astronomical, I heard from young families with children that the financial stress is nearly unbearable and many are turning to public assistance for help. We can do better.... And this truly is part of the solution to our workforce shortage issue. In the last legislative session, I offered a start by providing childcare workers financial incentives. There is so much more we can do.

Property tax reform remains a top priority for voters as well. To address this problem I am working on legislation that would put limitations on annual valuation increases and freeze values for our senior citizens with limited incomes so that many will be able to stay in their homes.

And, I have worked to provide solutions to the costs of college education by authoring a program to save college grads millions in student loan costs. But, the cost of college remains too high and I am committed to finding more ways to help students and their families afford pursuing their dreams through education.

Finally, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve District 46 in the state Senate these past four years. I have taken calls from many of you and worked to answer your questions and find solutions for your needs. With our state facing many problems we cannot take the cutting knife to budgets and pretend that these problems will magically disappear, they won't. So, I hope the voters will once again put your trust in me to work to address our needs and keep our communities wonderful places to live and raise our families.

Sen. Sinner, D-Fargo, is seeking re-election to the N.D. Senate from District 46.