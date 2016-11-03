Letter: Rational voices for ND Legislature

I approach issues from a broad perspective. I was raised in a Democratic home and married into a wonderful Republican family. I've been a college professor and was appointed to the State Board of Higher Education by two Republican governors. I have dear friends who hail from differing political persuasions, yet all of them know that we can't legislate from the extremes. We need to have conversations that bridge our differences.

All too often, the extremes dominate political discussion and push us apart. That's bad politics and it leads to even worse decisions. When our elected leaders start adhering to outside special interests, they forget their constituents.

We must elect representatives who are willing to listen first and who are determined to collaborate and work together in a respectful fashion. Imagine politicians sitting together and working through problems without regard for political party and making decisions focused on citizen needs and using critical thinking to find the right solutions.

This is the way it once was in North Dakota. Unfortunately, I've seen first hand how extreme some legislators have become. They've pursued agendas that ordinary North Dakotans don't agree with and they've become vindictive to anyone who disagrees with them.

I believe we can go back to having civil discourse and collaboration in government. We can build bridges instead of burning them. But it starts with electing the right people to serve District 46 in Bismarck. I'm ready to serve in that fashion and be your voice.

Dan Fisher and I intend to be the rational voices our citizens deserve. We'd appreciate your vote on Nov. 8.

Diederich lives in Fargo.