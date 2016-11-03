Letter: Richland, Wilkin: Come to the table

Moorhead and the surrounding region.

As a Moorhead City Council member for 17 years, I've always been proud of the fact that in

Fargo and Moorhead, we believe we are all one community. We know that our community's

border does not stop at the Red River or even at our city limits.

Fargo and Moorhead provide medical care to FM citizens as well as thousands of people living

all around us. FM provides college educations. A majority of Moorhead residents work in

Fargo. Fargo residents work in Moorhead. Thousands of those who live south of us also work

in Fargo and Moorhead. Our very lives, our homes, our businesses all depend on each other.

With the help of federal, state, and local funds we have purchased and demolished over 700

homes in the FM area. That's 700 families we had to relocate. That was very difficult. There

were tears shed when people left their homes. However, they knew they were doing it to help

protect over 200,000 citizens in and around the FM area.

We have constructed many levees through our cities to a height of 44 feet, but there are still

areas through the metro that are well below 44 feet. According to both FEMA and Corps

standards, we do not have reliable protection for a 100-year event which we now know is larger

than 2009. If we have deep snow pack, plus rapid melt, plus heavy precipitation-- -all the levees

we have built will be overtopped and we will suffer devastation similar to Minot or Grand Forks.

All citizens in and around Fargo- Moorhead depend on us to protect them. We cannot fail. We

have to do more.

We created a voting membership on the Diversion Board for someone in the Richland-Wilkin

County area to fill. We want them and their voice heard. I grew up on a farm. I certainly

appreciate how attached people are to their land and their homes. However, the safety and

lives of so many are at risk. We will do our best to find solutions. I am asking them to come to

the table. It's time.

Otto is a member of the Moorhead City Council. She is not seeking re-election.