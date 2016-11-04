Letter: Gauper is wrong about Rep. Jim Kasper

intellectual approach.

Kasper is uniquely qualified by temperament, experience and in-depth knowledge of the issues and legislative processes, to continue his tenure in the North Dakota Legislature. He exhibits sound, steady leadership for District 46, for Fargo, and for the entire state in areas of education, permanent flood protection, and property tax reduction, just to name just three.

Let's not forget: it was Kasper who led the fight against Common Core in North Dakota. Even Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has now seen the light and wants to get North Dakota out

of Common Core. Because of Kasper's leadership in the 2015 legislative session, the vast

majority of legislators now agree with Kasper's position, as well.

Gauper claims that Kasper is one of the "most disliked legislators" in his harsh ad hominem

attack. What a stunning show of ignorance. Kasper is well respected in the state House by his legislative colleagues, as well as by his District 46 constituents and the community at large.

I encourage you to go to the polls and vote for Kasper for his leadership and effectiveness for District 46. Vote the entire District 46 Republican ticket by including Kasper's running mates, Jim Roers and Shannon Roers Jones.

Herschlip lives in Fargo.