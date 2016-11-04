Letter: Time for Kasper crowd to be turned out

It is time to get rid of the "good ol' boys" who have been the career politicians they so oftentimes despise. It's past time for Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, and the likes of him to go.

There is a much better alternative in Kirsten Diederich. With her experience on the State Board of Higher Education, she knows full well the politics in Bismarck. She will be able to work in it to get things done. She has the capability to listen to and work with people from all political persuasions.

The challenges facing this state require legislators in Bismarck who are willing to reach across the aisle and work with others toward a brighter future. For her constituents in District 46 and for the entire state, Kirsten Diederich will do that.

Preston lives in Fargo.