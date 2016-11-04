Letter: Don't be deceived by campaign tactics

issues has been extremely gratifying. I feel as though I relate to, connect with and can truly

represent the views of most of the residents of our district. It's been a blessing to connect with

my neighbors on such a personal level.

Now, in the final days of the campaign, my opponent, desperate to hold on to his position of

power and prestige, is throwing out wild accusations about my past and intentions for the

future. You may have gotten an expensive poster-size mailer claiming I "pushed a record

property tax hike". The truth is I was on a non-partisan citizen committee, working on solving

budget problems foisted upon the Fargo school district by the state legislature. And in spite of

all the promises offered up by your incumbent State Senator, those problems persist today and

still need to be addressed.

Another claim is that I do not respect taxpayers and am chomping at the bit to raise your

property tax. How do they come up with this stuff? My wife and I own a home in north Fargo

and just like every other homeowner on the block, are concerned about rising property taxes.

Maybe if my opponent hadn't consistently voted to give out-of- state corporations and the oil

companies huge tax breaks, we wouldn't be in a state budget bind right now. And as a

freshman senator from the minority party, do you really think I'm going to step into the Senate

chambers that first day and announce, "All right ladies and gentlemen, set aside your plans for

the day. We've got to get to work and raise those property taxes...right now!" That's not going

to happen. I will stand up for the everyday, hard working citizen and let the big money

lobbyists continue doing their well-paid work for special interests.

Voters of District 44. Don't believe the accusations and innuendo. Don't give in to the

intimidating threats and tactics of my opponent, the 18 year incumbent, more concerned about

his political future than your present.

I deeply appreciate your support and your vote.

Piepkorn, Fargo, is Democratic-NPL candidate for state Senate in District 44.