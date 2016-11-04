Letter: Don't be deceived by campaign tactics
It's been an awesome experience running for the senate seat in north Fargo's District 44.
Getting to know the people, the things they care about and the passion they have about those
issues has been extremely gratifying. I feel as though I relate to, connect with and can truly
represent the views of most of the residents of our district. It's been a blessing to connect with
my neighbors on such a personal level.
Now, in the final days of the campaign, my opponent, desperate to hold on to his position of
power and prestige, is throwing out wild accusations about my past and intentions for the
future. You may have gotten an expensive poster-size mailer claiming I "pushed a record
property tax hike". The truth is I was on a non-partisan citizen committee, working on solving
budget problems foisted upon the Fargo school district by the state legislature. And in spite of
all the promises offered up by your incumbent State Senator, those problems persist today and
still need to be addressed.
Another claim is that I do not respect taxpayers and am chomping at the bit to raise your
property tax. How do they come up with this stuff? My wife and I own a home in north Fargo
and just like every other homeowner on the block, are concerned about rising property taxes.
Maybe if my opponent hadn't consistently voted to give out-of- state corporations and the oil
companies huge tax breaks, we wouldn't be in a state budget bind right now. And as a
freshman senator from the minority party, do you really think I'm going to step into the Senate
chambers that first day and announce, "All right ladies and gentlemen, set aside your plans for
the day. We've got to get to work and raise those property taxes...right now!" That's not going
to happen. I will stand up for the everyday, hard working citizen and let the big money
lobbyists continue doing their well-paid work for special interests.
Voters of District 44. Don't believe the accusations and innuendo. Don't give in to the
intimidating threats and tactics of my opponent, the 18 year incumbent, more concerned about
his political future than your present.
I deeply appreciate your support and your vote.
Piepkorn, Fargo, is Democratic-NPL candidate for state Senate in District 44.