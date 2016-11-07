Letter: Kasper 'can't handle the truth'

Cruise, "You can't handle the truth."

Rep. Kasper, you dispute that you "voted to give a tax break to oil companies." The truth is

that in the 2015 session you voted for HB 1476, which reduced the oil extraction tax rate

from 6.5 percent to 5 percent of the gross value of the oil extracted at the well, effective

Jan. 1, 2016. District 46 voters can look it up at votesmart.org, a web site that tracks the

votes of all elected officials.

The truth is that in 2015 you also voted for HB 1333, which would have put in place more

restrictive voter identification laws. Fortunately, that law was tossed out by U.S. District

Judge Daniel Hovland in August 2016. The truth is that you refused to support SB 2279,

which would have prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation. Minnesota has

such a law, North Dakota does not, and the point is that discrimination in any form is wrong.

The truth sometimes hurts, but the truth is that Rep. Kasper doesn't represent the values

and interests of District 46 voters and through his actions demonstrates that he is clearly not

listening. Kirsten Diederich and I hope that the voters of District 46 will change that, and

send the two us to Bismarck to represent them.

Fisher, Fargo, is candidate for District 46 N.D. House of Representatives.