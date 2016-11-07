Letter: Durand represents new leadership
Heidi Durand has been 2nd Ward Moorhead CIty Council member for the last 4 years. As her campaign literature photo exhibits she sees herself as a "bridge" in helping opposing parties come to an agreement. She believes that compromise is desirable and possible. Thank you Heidi. Would that more politicians took this approach to solving our problems.
Also, Heidi represents a new generation of leaders to step forward to guide our city through new growth and financial difficulties. Thank you again for showing that it is not just us old guard that can think of what is best for our civic life together..
Williams lives in Moorhead.