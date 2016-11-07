Letter: Koppelman and colleagues for ND House
When people ask us who we're going to vote for on Tuesday, we're quick to tell them,
we're voting to re-elect our State Rep. Ben Koppelman.
For the past four years, we've watched closely as he has worked effectively to represent
us and our legislative district. District 16 was new, so we had no incumbent legislators.
Koppelman hit the ground running, when we sent him to Bismarck, on issues
important to us all.
His years of service on the West Fargo School Board were put to good use, as he's
served on the important Education Committee, where he fought for our school district and
helped shape public policy on education, statewide. He stood up to powerful special
interest and put the interests of kids, families, and taxpayers first.
Rep. Koppelman quickly became a leader on the Government and Veterans Affairs
Committee, as well, protecting our veterans and tackling important issues at the state and
local level.
As a business owner, he understands the policies we need, at the state level, for new
businesses to start, grow, and create good, new jobs.
We need to keep Koppelman working hard for us in the North Dakota House of
Representatives.
His running mates should also be elected. The kind of business and life experience
David Clemens will bring to the Senate and Andrew Marschall will bring to the House,
alongside Rep. Koppelman, will form a legislative team who will listen to us and work hard
on the things we all care about.
For the future of North Dakota, West Fargo, and Fargo, we'll be casting our votes to re-
elect Rep. Ben Koppelman and to elect Dave Clemens and Andrew Marschall. We
encourage you to join us.
The writers live in Fargo.