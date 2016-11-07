Letter: Koppelman and colleagues for ND House

Recommended for you

For the past four years, we've watched closely as he has worked effectively to represent

us and our legislative district. District 16 was new, so we had no incumbent legislators.

Koppelman hit the ground running, when we sent him to Bismarck, on issues

important to us all.

His years of service on the West Fargo School Board were put to good use, as he's

served on the important Education Committee, where he fought for our school district and

helped shape public policy on education, statewide. He stood up to powerful special

interest and put the interests of kids, families, and taxpayers first.

Rep. Koppelman quickly became a leader on the Government and Veterans Affairs

Committee, as well, protecting our veterans and tackling important issues at the state and

local level.

As a business owner, he understands the policies we need, at the state level, for new

businesses to start, grow, and create good, new jobs.

We need to keep Koppelman working hard for us in the North Dakota House of

Representatives.

His running mates should also be elected. The kind of business and life experience

David Clemens will bring to the Senate and Andrew Marschall will bring to the House,

alongside Rep. Koppelman, will form a legislative team who will listen to us and work hard

on the things we all care about.

For the future of North Dakota, West Fargo, and Fargo, we'll be casting our votes to re-

elect Rep. Ben Koppelman and to elect Dave Clemens and Andrew Marschall. We

encourage you to join us.

The writers live in Fargo.