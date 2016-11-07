Letter: ND Measure 4 is about our children

The Tobacco companies know this and specifically target our youth. According to the Centers of Disease Control 73 percent of high school students and 56 percent of middle school students who used tobacco products in the past 30 days reported using a flavored tobacco product during that time. Why do you think they use flavored tobacco?

Tobacco is the only tax in Measure 4 regardless of how misleading the ads on TV from tobacco companies hide this fact. Do you notice not one of their adds disclose that Measure 4 is raising taxes on tobacco only? Do you want your kids to smoke? Don't let the Tobacco companies fool you. This is about decreasing smoking rates in our kids.

There is no substance in the tobacco ads, just a weak argument and misleading statements.

According to a Forum editorial, every state that has done this has seen a dramatic decrease in teen smoking. This means the kids that chose not to smoke statistically will suffer less from cancer, heart disease, strokes and a host of other diseases.

Get our price of cigarettes at least in the

ballpark with Minnesota. Why do you think cigarette companies want a "no" vote? It's about money. They take profit and cause death for our children. They should go to jail. This is about our kids.

Vote "yes" on Measure 4.

