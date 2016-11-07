Letter: Support flood sales tax extentions

On Nov. 8, we will decide how to pay for it. One thing I hope you consider when you go to the ballot box is that there are tens of thousands of people from outside of our community who will benefit from the diversion. On Nov. 8, anyone living outside Cass and Fargo, but working or regularly visiting here can't vote on either of these proposals. Therefore, if you live in Cass County you are their voice. If they could vote I'd hope

they'd see the personal benefit of safe, permanent flood control and agree they should participate as well.

Looking at 2014 Census Bureau data there are 14,748 people from Clay County

that work in Cass County who can't vote. Further, there are 1,797 from Becker County, 1,301 from Ottertail, 853 from Polk, 614 from Norman and the list goes on and on, who can't vote. In North Dakota, 2,178 from Grand Forks County work here and can't vote. There are 1,856 people from Burleigh County, 1,853 from Richland, 1,448 from Ward, 1,092 Stutsman, and as with Minnesota the list goes on of those who have no voice regarding this matter.

I believe the more than 30,000 people from elsewhere who work here, shop here, are patients at our hospitals, participate in entertainment events, go to school here or visit our community for whatever reason should contribute to the cost of what benefits them.

Please support logical, fair funding of the diversion and vote to support both these sale tax extensions.

Peterson, Fargo, is a Cass County commissioner.