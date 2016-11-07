Letter: Rep. Boschee has earned another term

When I have a concern and write to my elected officials in district 44, I can always count on a timely response from Josh, unlike the other incumbent representative. He values communication with his constituents, which is apparent by his legislative update newsletter, which he sends to his constituents to keep them informed of issues being addressed in Bismarck.

Just months after being elected to office, Josh demonstrated his leadership abilities championing the needs of children and families. He has yet to shy from the tough issues that impact families, such as childcare accessibility, and does so free from the influence of Majority Leaders Al Carlson, R-Fargo. He knows the value of a strong and diverse workforce, and has led efforts to pass a nondiscrimination bill, which will only strengthen the ability of local industry to recruit the most talented employees.

I have been surprised to see the Republican incumbent Rep. Blair Thoreson campaigning that he supported the nondiscrimination bill, when he voted AGAINST a similar bill in 2009, and for the bill in 2015 after it was stripped of many protections for some of the most marginalized citizens in North Dakota. Most surprising was that he voted against public accommodations as a restaurant/bar owner.

I especially appreciated Josh's leadership when former Rep. Bette Grande, R-Fargo, attempted to overstep her reach as an elected official and threaten academic freedom regarding a valuable sexuality education research project at North Dakota State University. Josh showed unwavering support for health needs of regional young people and advocated for research to study such programs.

North Dakota needs Joshua Boschee. Remember this at the ballot on Tuesday, District 44.

Benson lives in Fargo.