Letter: 'Integrity' is Marquart's middle name
The Forum's Oct. 28 editorial got it wrong. The column states that Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, refuses to "recognize the benefit of permanent flood control for the entire F-M metro, including Dilworth." This statement is absolutely untrue. By now, The Forum should know that "permanent flood control" is not synonymous with the F-M Diversion project flood control plan. Marquart's position supports permanent flood control obtained without building a high-hazard dam and holding floodwaters in a massive staging area in Minnesota. Marquart seeks an agreement with involved parties for permanent flood protection without the unnecessary dam and staging area.
Since constituents called upon Rep. Marquart, to assist with keeping the F-M Diversion
Authority in check, Marquart has been nothing but helpful. He publicly expressed his concern that the DA needed to follow Minnesota's process for constructing such a project as the diversion and dam. In no way has Marquart "squandered his credibility" as The Forum editorial proclaims; but rather, by once again proving to his constituents, and others, that he will step up and make sure their message is heard, Marquart has only reinforced his credibility and maintained his integrity.
Rep. Marquart is not on the wrong side of the diversion debate. He is on the Minnesota side of the debate.
Lewis lives in Moorhead.