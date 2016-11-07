Letter: 'Integrity' is Marquart's middle name

Since constituents called upon Rep. Marquart, to assist with keeping the F-M Diversion

Authority in check, Marquart has been nothing but helpful. He publicly expressed his concern that the DA needed to follow Minnesota's process for constructing such a project as the diversion and dam. In no way has Marquart "squandered his credibility" as The Forum editorial proclaims; but rather, by once again proving to his constituents, and others, that he will step up and make sure their message is heard, Marquart has only reinforced his credibility and maintained his integrity.

Rep. Marquart is not on the wrong side of the diversion debate. He is on the Minnesota side of the debate.

Lewis lives in Moorhead.