Letter: Steen's experience what Moorhead needs

I've been retired from Northern States Power for quite a few years, and I enjoyed an appointment to the Moorhead Public Service Commission. Now I continue my bit of public service as a member of the Moorhead Charter Commission. All this is to say that I've been around and have seen a lot of issues and a lot of people come and go as elected and appointed leaders for Moorhead.

This year we have five good people who have thrown their hat in the ring to be a member of the city council from the first ward, and I thank them all for running. From my point of view, I see Jim Steen being the one who has the experience to help Moorhead at this important time. I serve with him on the Charter Commission where he shows calm judgment as we consider the application of Moorhead's constitution. He has led the city's economic authority board for the past several years, showing that same good judgment that is based on his years of experience. Experience.

In comparison to our other candidates, Jim Steen wins with his experience. He'll bring that to the council at a time when experience counts.

Landa lives in Moorhead.