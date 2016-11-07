Letter: Forum should rethink its 'faith' columnist

Our Fargo-Moorhead community comprises people of all faiths as well as those who subscribe to no organized belief system. There are many highly knowledgeable scholars and practitioners of Christianity in its various forms, of Judaism, of Islam and of other traditions. Would their discussions not be more enlightening than Salonen's diatribes? I believe The Forum's "Faith" columns should more fully represent our whole community in its rich diversity.

It's time for greater "Faith."

Benson Johnson lives in Fargo.