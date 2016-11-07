Letter: Forum should rethink its 'faith' columnist
I think it is time--high time--The Forum re-think its "Faith" or religion column, now the sole province of Roxane Salonen, a conservative religionist with exclusionary and, yes, bigoted views. She has anointed herself a "moral person" while disparaging all who do not share her views.
Our Fargo-Moorhead community comprises people of all faiths as well as those who subscribe to no organized belief system. There are many highly knowledgeable scholars and practitioners of Christianity in its various forms, of Judaism, of Islam and of other traditions. Would their discussions not be more enlightening than Salonen's diatribes? I believe The Forum's "Faith" columns should more fully represent our whole community in its rich diversity.
It's time for greater "Faith."
Benson Johnson lives in Fargo.