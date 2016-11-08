Letter: Is media bias or did they report on cesspool?

Trump has been in the media for several years when things like Trump University, Trump Tower, casinos, and the "birther scandals" are considered. When Trump decided to run for office he had plenty of notoriety going for him and he knew how to play it for maximum impact.

Trump started adding contemptuous names for the other candidates, insinuations about how people looked and thought, their loyalty to the country, scapegoating our national problems onto the backs of minority religions and foreigners. All of this gave Trump massive free media attention and cut the other contenders out unless it was to give them negative attention. All of this attention and Donald's bad boy attitude finally got him the nomination he coveted, Tea party adoration, and GOP contempt.

Once Trump achieved the nomination he has been seen prancing around the country "hollering" LOOK HOW GREAT I AM! I HAVE GREAT PLANS!!!! LOOK AT THOSE LOSERS, WE ARE GREAT!! Every time he opened his mouth someone stuck his foot in it all the way to his knee. During my entire military career which was in the cold war it was constantly emphasized, DO NOT EVER TRUST A COMMUNISTAND DO NOT EVER LET YOURSELF BE USED BY A COMMUNIST! IF YOU DO YOU JEOPARDIZE YOURSELF AND EVERYONE WHO HAS TO TRUST YOU! Trump's ties in those areas are not very reassuring!. The fact that he talks before putting his brain in gear was obvious in his tape with John Bush bragging about all the women he groped.

I must ask Rep. Cramer this question: Is the media biased or did they take a second look and see a cesspool?

Arnolt lives in Moorhead.