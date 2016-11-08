Letter: Hammer comes down in Valley City

It's not too difficult for citizens in Valley City, N.D., to know who arranged for it. And, I believe we also know who the "people" are who talked to him about running for mayor.

Dave Carlsrud said he believes in "addressing issues with respect on the phone or on the street." There are other city employees who believe in that too - because what's said privately today, can be denied tomorrow.

It is much more appropriate to allow citizens to bring their questions and issues to a commission meeting because when it is brought up at a commission meeting, it is televised and everyone in the city can see and hear.

He has done preventive officiating, and has brought the hammer down. At a recent commission meeting when I was questioning an agenda item, I was told by Carlsrud, "Mr. Nelson, your time is up - go sit down!" No answers were given.

It's very unfortunate that Mayor Bob Werkhoven was forced to resign. When he was mayor, he would allow citizens to bring forth questions, concerns, and problems,. He would answer questions, deal with concerns, and properly handle problems.

I'm sure that will no longer be allowed.

Nelson lives in Valley City, N.D.