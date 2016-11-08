Letter: Obnoxious ad in Forum was not 'Republican'

I have been actively involved in Republican politics for nearly 50 years and I can assure you that there is no organization affiliated with the North Dakota Republican Party or the Republican National Committee by this name, nor would any Republicans pay to print something that would be an anathema to our core principles, including honoring our hard-working and courageous men and women in the law enforcement community.

Whoever placed and paid for this ad not only denigrated our law enforcement, but also deceptively usurped the use of the Republican name.

Younggren lives in Fargo.