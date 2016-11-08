Letter: Quit wasting time on Piepkorn's bullying

I certainly don't begrudge the commissioner from asking questions about the resettlement process, particularly regarding the financial burden local government bodies may or may not have to absorb. However, over the past several meetings Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has descended further and further into innuendo and unfounded accusations against the Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, the city's own planning department and Cass County while casting aspersion and suspicion on the refugee and immigrant community. Further, rather than doing his homework to gain the already available information he demands from the necessary agencies, he chooses to grandstand during the meetings with his vitriol.

Unfortunately, the hyperbolic line of questioning that the Fargo community has been forced to endure for the last two months is not unique or original to Piepkorn. This particular narrative of mistrust and suspicion ("some very bad things going on") has become a favorite talking point from the Alt Right movement—which is just a polite euphemism for white nationalist racism. I, and I am sure many others, would therefore be curious to know exactly how and where the commissioner is getting his information.

At one point Piepkorn suggested that there is bullying going on. He's right. He's the one doing it. Commissioner Piepkorn, if you need an enemy to vilify, try picking on someone who can fight back rather than on those least able to defend themselves.

Enockson lives in Fargo.