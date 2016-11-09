Letter: How do you feel after this election?
As a disheartened Hillary Clinton supporter, I ponder the following matters in these dark hours.
First, to a Trump supporter: How is your response to his election tempered by the global reaction to Donald Trump's election? And to those that "voted with your conscience", I ask, how does your conscience feel today?
And to my fellow progressive North Dakotans, I ask we immediately reconsider the spectrum of requirements to receive a medical card for our newly passed Measure 5.
Now let's push through these next four years, and do it together civilly, and with dignity. Someone had to be declared the winner, and true character is shown not by defeat, but by how we choose to respond to it.
Johnson lives in Fargo.