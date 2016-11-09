Letter: Like leopard, Trump will not change his spots

As a first grader in Bismarck, that is the original Pledge of Allegiance that I learned. I am now 74 years old.

At the close of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Ben Franklin as he left Independence Hall on the final day of deliberation, was asked, "what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?" Franklin replied, "A republic, if you can keep it."

Our Constitution created a limited representative republic. A republic is different from a democracy. In a pure democracy, the majority can directly make laws, while in a republic, elected representatives make laws. Basically, in a pure democracy as in the small Greek city-state of ancient Athens, where democracy was born, the majority had unlimited power, whereas in a republic, a written constitution limits the majority and provides

safeguards for the individual and minorities.

President-elect Donald Trump; has never held political office and I believe is xenophobic; anarchistic; racist; uncaring about ordinary people's needs; financially opportunistically dishonest and a dictatorial vengeful

thin-skinned huckster. He has made shameful demeaning sexual assaults against women and is a destabilizing influence among our people.

Trump claims as president he will change. "Can a leopard take away its

spots? Neither can you start doing good, for you have always done evil."

Jeremiah 13:23

Larsen lives in Mandan, N.D.