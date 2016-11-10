Letter: At pipeline protest, support law enforcement

They aren't part of either side of the debate, yet they have been the most impacted by the two months of turmoil in southern Morton County.

They should know how much we appreciate and respect their efforts. Law enforcement officers from other communities still meet the needs of their hometowns and both they and their families sacrifice when they help in Morton County. Similarly, guardsmen have left jobs and families too, and their employers deserve our thanks too. Those who live in Morton and Burleigh counties face the extra hours, dangers of policing, and the extra concern for their families living nearby.

However, they don't earn praise only for their sacrifice. They have performed marvelously in terms of their professionalism and calm demeanor in the face of some very radical and threatening protesters. Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney has clearly been a positive aid to Morton County Sheriff Kirchmeier and both have earned their rank and support from voters.

Law and order is a fundamental part of our society. The pipeline earned the legal right to build and many protesters don so with peace and respect. The protectors of law and order have stepped up to ensure these rights extend to all those who follow the law and to stop those who act against them.

Zenker lives in Mandan, N.D.