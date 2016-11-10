Letter: Strand is a sound fiscal conservative

Yes, Strand certainly does understand from whence federal dollars come. Although being somewhat of a social liberal, Strand is a fiscal conservative with whom I personally would entrust my last dollar. He takes his job seriously and does not spend publicly-derived funds lavishly.

It's easy to sit at one's computer and pick apart a sentence the way Nelson did. If there was any question in his mind as to intent, more fair and courageous would have been placing a phone call to Strand first before firing off such an extremist volley.

In this case, at least, it appears that Commissioner Dave Piepkorn's thinly-veiled exploitation of Islamophobia is working as it was intended.

Kadlec lives in Pisek, N.D.