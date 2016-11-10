Letter: Trump not perfect, but Hillary is worse

Then came the email scandal. You guys did not care or would not look into it. There is nothing near as bad on Trump as what Hillary and Bill have done, and now their daughter.

I have not listened to MIke McFeely's radio show, but, I a friend of mine does.

I do not believe in the Electoral College but, the popular vote. This time, however, I am glad the popular vote did not win. I pray that Trump will not disappoint, and does a job that President Obama promised and did not do, and Hillary said she would do just what Obama is doing. No thank you, I do not want a possible $30T debt.

For your reference, I am not a Democrat and I am not a Republican. I just look at each candidate, what they stand for, what they do, their lives and so on. God bless America and Donald Trump.

Kleinfelder lives in Fergus Falls, Minn.